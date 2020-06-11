Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.07 million.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.