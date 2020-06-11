Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $9.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

