Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.70. The company had a trading volume of 482,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

