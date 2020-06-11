Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,483 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 233,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

