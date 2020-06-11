Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,529,000. National Pension Service increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 959,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,151. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

