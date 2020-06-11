Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.68 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 35.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,824,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,778,000 after buying an additional 79,297 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Anthem by 119.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,493,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,740,000 after buying an additional 813,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Anthem by 57.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,664,000 after buying an additional 238,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded down $21.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,495. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.