Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.80 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

D traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 342,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,693. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

