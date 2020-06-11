Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.93 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,322. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.