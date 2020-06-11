Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $8.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.36. 94,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

