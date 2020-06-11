Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,141,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $259,755,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 867,038 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $105,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SP Angel upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

NASDAQ:MLNX remained flat at $$124.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.