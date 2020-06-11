Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 258 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Target were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,155 shares of company stock worth $15,867,581. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

