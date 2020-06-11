Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 371 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 3,084,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

