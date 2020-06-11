Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 80.0% annually over the last three years. Communications Systems has a payout ratio of -800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JCS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.13. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCS. ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

