Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ's Largest Position

Jun 11th, 2020

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,765 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 10.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.27% of Copart worth $43,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Copart by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,631,000 after buying an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $122,327,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 1,182,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after buying an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,659. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,150 shares of company stock worth $39,069,061. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

