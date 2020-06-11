CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Announces $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 272.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.62. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,641,740. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

