D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for 4.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.17% of D. R. Horton worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

