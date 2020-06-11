DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $328.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.43.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $21.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,906. DexCom has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $428.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $329,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,270 shares of company stock worth $10,940,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

