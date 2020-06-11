DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives $125.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.69.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after buying an additional 307,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $8.61 on Monday, hitting $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

