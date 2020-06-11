E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

E. W. Scripps has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:SSP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,564. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $16.93.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of E. W. Scripps from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

