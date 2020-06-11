Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Eastman Chemical has decreased its dividend by an average of 71.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

