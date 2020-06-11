eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in eBay were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 7,552,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471,962. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of eBay to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

