Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.42. Energous shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 39,239 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.83.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 167.69%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $44,752.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,384 shares of company stock worth $100,508. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

