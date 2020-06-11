Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.63% of Equinix worth $335,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $29.72 on Thursday, hitting $665.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,347. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $676.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.05.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

