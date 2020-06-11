Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,365,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 660,250 shares of company stock worth $15,687,434. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,365. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

