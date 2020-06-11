Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of Facebook worth $5,794,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 44,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.44.

Shares of FB stock traded down $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.85. 21,913,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,687,631. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $241.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $645.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

