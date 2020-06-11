Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 219,460 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Facebook worth $886,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.44.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $12.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.37. 20,641,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,687,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.51.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

