First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 60.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $420.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

