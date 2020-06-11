First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Boosted by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 6.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.