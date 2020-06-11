First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.38, approximately 24,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 8,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.