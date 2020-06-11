GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

GATX has raised its dividend by an average of 67.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NYSE GATX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

