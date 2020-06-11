Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.
GCO stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,163. The company has a market cap of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
