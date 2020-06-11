Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

GCO stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,163. The company has a market cap of $327.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Genesco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

