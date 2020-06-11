Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 452,565 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Adobe worth $2,326,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $16.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,752. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $409.98. The firm has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average is $341.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.96.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

