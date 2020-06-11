Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,825 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of NextEra Energy worth $1,739,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NEE traded down $8.87 on Thursday, reaching $247.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.93 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

