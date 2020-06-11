Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,020 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Amgen worth $2,048,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,254 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,054,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,982,000 after buying an additional 553,220 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 24,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.52. 236,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

