Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Charter Communications worth $1,038,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $518.72. 876,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,831. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

