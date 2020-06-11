Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Zoetis worth $923,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,551. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

