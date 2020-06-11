Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,024,228 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,228 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Philip Morris International worth $1,953,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PM traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. The company had a trading volume of 325,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,355. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.