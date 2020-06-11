Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $907,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,805,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,326,912. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

