Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Cisco Systems worth $2,445,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,546,301. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

