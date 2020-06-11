Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Billion Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,478 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Altria Group worth $1,015,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 695,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,601,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

