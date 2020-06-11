Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Billion Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Citigroup worth $1,370,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,379,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 172,147 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Citigroup by 105.4% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 193,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,496,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,099,000 after acquiring an additional 259,224 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 819,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Citigroup stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 52,937,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,013,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

