Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Billion Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Texas Instruments worth $1,572,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.73. 331,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

