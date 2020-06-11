Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Billion Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,627,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,318,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,082,113. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

