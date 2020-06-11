Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Billion Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Accenture worth $1,722,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

Shares of ACN traded down $13.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.38. 3,232,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.59. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

