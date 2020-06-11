Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Billion Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,137,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915,909 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,372,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 71,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $39.43. 15,765,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,543,957. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

