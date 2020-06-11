Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Billion Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,383,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $190,392,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,876,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.