Geode Capital Management LLC Has $904.58 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $904,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX traded down $9.42 on Thursday, hitting $264.92. 89,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

