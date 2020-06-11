Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Home Depot worth $3,160,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

Shares of HD stock traded down $15.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.38. 517,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,003. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.89. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

