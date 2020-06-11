Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 185,460 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,460 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of PepsiCo worth $2,474,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.38. 452,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,194. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

