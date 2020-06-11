Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,350,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.15. The stock had a trading volume of 335,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,577. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

